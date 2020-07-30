Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker are joining forces for a Grand Ole Opry bill next month

Circle Network

Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker were just revealed as the lineup for an upcoming Grand Ole Opry broadcast. The two superstars will step into the circle together on August 15, marking the stage’s 4,937th consecutive broadcast.

Both artists will have fresh music to share during their performance. Luke’s next album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, is scheduled to drop on August 7, just over a week before he takes the Opry stage. That project includes his newest number-one single, “One Margarita.”

For his part, Darius also has new music up his sleeve: On August 7, he’ll share a summery new single called “Beers and Sunshine.” Before taking the Opry stage, he’s also got plans to helm a virtual version of his annual “Darius & Friends” concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. That event takes place this Thursday night at 7PM CT, with pay-per-view tickets available now.

Amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand Ole Opry has been continuing its weekly broadcasts without a live audience. Instead, you can tune in to the show through the Opry’s own Circle Network, as well as the venue’s flagship radio station, 650 WSM AM, and online.

By Carena Liptak

