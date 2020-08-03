Luke and Caroline Bryan emotionally drop nephew off at college: "Been dreading this day for years"

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline bid an emotional farewell to their nephew Til Cheshire as he leaves for college.

Caroline shared an emotional post on Instagram over the weekend revealing that the couple dropped off their 18-year-old nephew at a college in the couple’s native state of Georgia.

She announced the news with a photo that shows her giving her nephew a heartfelt embrace, alongside the caption, “I left a big piece of my heart today in Georgia. Been dreading this day for years, but I guess it’s time for Til to fly. Still can’t handle it right now! Good luck in college my sweet boy.”

The country superstar is also emotional over the major life change, writing in the comment section, “I keep looking to see if his truck is parked next to mine,” accompanied by a crying face emoji.

The couple adopted Til and his sisters Jordan and Kris after the death of the singer’s brother-in-law Ben Lee Cheshire in 2014. Ben was married to Luke’s sister Kelly, who passed away suddenly in 2007.

Luke and Caroline also share two sons, Bo and Tate.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.