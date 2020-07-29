Lowe’s Surprised 13 Year Old with Lawn Mower!

Gabrie Hutto isn’t like most 13 year olds. This Cleveland teen spends his mornings cutting grass, which has something he’s done since he was 11. But the lawnmowers he usually buys from pawn shops and yard sales always break down. pic.twitter.com/Wmc10Bvd3H — Sam Luther (@SamLutherNC9) July 23, 2020

Gabriel, 13, mows as many yards as he can to earn money. He was buying mowers at yard sales and pawn shops to keep him going, only to have them break down.

Then he met Shannon Ingram, who works at Lowe’s in Cleveland, TN.

Ingram and Gabriel chatted in the aisle while the teenager browsed the store’s lawnmowers.

“Y’all know how hot it was yesterday. He mowed 7 yards yesterday and his mower died,” Ingram wrote in a Facebook post. “So, he went to help level a yard for a pool, working until 11:00pm. Needless to say, when he came in to buy a mower, we were going to sell him this one for what he had saved.”

But Ingram and her team at Lowe’s decided to reward him for his hard work and gave him the mower for free.

“We couldn’t miss the chance to participate in his success, so we gave it to him,” Ingram said. “All I asked is for him to remember us and come work on our team when he’s old enough. What a great young man!”

After Ingram’s social media post went viral, many asked how they could donate to Gabriel’s business. So, she set up a GoFundMe page for him which has raised more than $2,300 so far.

via SunnySkyz