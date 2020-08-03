Lowe’s Is Providing $100 Million In Bonuses To Employees

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has announced that it will provide an additional $100 million of bonuses to support employees “with unforeseen expenses and hardships” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home improvement company’s total commitment to associates and communities during the pandemic has reached nearly $600 million.

“No one could have anticipated how long we would be navigating this pandemic together. As we approach the start of another school year, our commitment to support our hard-working associates will continue into August,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of how our stores, supply chain and corporate associates have faced this pandemic head-on to solve challenges in our communities and care for our customers. We are grateful for their resilience, teamwork and ongoing commitment to safety, and are pleased to share this additional bonus to help with childcare, remote-schooling and other general expenses they are managing during these tough times.”

via SunnySkyz