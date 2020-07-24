“Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good”: Caylee Hammack honors her classic country roots with Alan Jackson duet

Universal Music Group

Caylee Hammack digs into the kind of classic country that she grew up loving with the release of “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,” a song originally released by Don Williams in 1981.



The callbacks to her roots don’t stop there: Caylee enlisted country legend Alan Jackson to record the song with her as a duet. The pair trades verses, coming together in seamless vocal harmony in the chorus.



Caylee points out that “Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good’s” message of praying for an easy day, even amid troubled times, is especially poignant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the past few months at home, I have found myself frequently visiting songs I grew up on because of the comfort it has brought me, especially this one,” she reflects. “It has always been a golden classic in my heart and I believe in many others, and its message felt much-needed today.”

The singer goes on to say that bringing in her fellow Georgia native and longtime musical icon was the icing on the cake.

“Alan Jackson was gracious enough to bring his voice and heart to this song and made it feel like chicken noodle soup for the country music soul,” she declares.

“Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good” comes off of Caylee’s debut album, If It Wasn’t for You, which she plans to release on August 14. Jackson’s not the only A-list collaborator featured on the project: Caylee recently shared a duet with Reba McEntire, called “Redhead.”

By Carena Liptak

