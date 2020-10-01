Lindsay Ell shares optimistic “Workin’ Out,” from the Make It Up As We Go podcast

Sony Music Nashville/Audio Up Media

Lindsay Ell shared her sunny new “Workin’ Out” this week, a banjo-laced, encouraging anthem that advises us to roll with life’s ups and downs.



The new tune comes off of the soundtrack for Make it Up As We Go, a new scripted musical podcast that tells the story of a young singer-songwriter trying to make it in Nashville’s competitive music industry.

The podcast is executive-produced by Miranda Lambert, who also makes an appearance in the roster of stars appearing on Make it Up As We Go. Other featured guests include Billy Bob Thornton, Craig Robinson and many more. Singer-songwriter Scarlett Burke stars in and directs the show.

Lindsay’s new song follows her recently released sophomore album, heart theory. That project includes the lead single, “wAnt me back.”



The first two episodes of Make It Up As We Go will premiere on October 8, available anywhere you listen to podcasts.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.