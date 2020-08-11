Lindsay Ell hosting 24-hour livestream celebrating new album, ‘heart theory’

BBR Music Group

Lindsay Ell will ring in the arrival of her new album, heart theory, with a 24-hour livestream event this week.

Beginning on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, Lindsay will host an all-day virtual event featuring performances, special guests and other surprises leading up to heart theory‘s release on Friday.

Additionally, Lindsay is set to perform lead single “wAnt me back” on the Today show August 17 from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

heart theory follows the seven stages of grief and features songs co-written by Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Brandy Clark, the latter of whom helped Lindsay write “make you,” inspired by the singer’s experience of sexual assault when she was 13.

“If theory is the science of music, heart theory is the science of a heart,” Lindsay says in a statement. “I hope this road map can be a comfort if you need it, reassurance when you need to remember to believe in yourself or maybe just a glimpse into a memory that’s made you who you are.”

heart theory is Lindsay’s sophomore album, following her 2017 debut, The Project.

By Cillea Houghton

