Lee Brice, Justin Moore and other acts sign on for virtual #FarmOn benefit show

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Lee Brice is the headlining act for America’s Farmers #FarmOn Benefit Concert, a virtual event scheduled to take place at 7PM CT on August 27.



Spearheaded by the agricultural community’s Farm Journal and Syngenta and NK brand seeds, the show will serve as the grand finale to this year’s Farm Journal Field Days show, a three-day conference event for farmers which is also going virtual this year.



In addition to Lee’s performance, other acts set to appear include Justin Moore, Rodney Atkins and The Peterson Farm Brothers.



Proceeds from the show will go toward the Nation 4-H Council’s FOURWARD Fund, which was created to help ensure that children across the country, from all economic backgrounds, have access to necessary educational resources and opportunities.



The concert will air live on RFD-TV and across Farm Journal’s social platforms.