Lauren Alaina unveils details for new EP, 'Getting Over Him', including Jon Pardi duet

UMG Nashville

Over the past couple of years, Lauren Alaina has cemented her role as one of country music’s most in-demand duet partners, appearing as a guest artist on songs by the likes of Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch and Chris Young.

Now that Lauren’s got plans to put out a new EP in September, it’s her turn to call in some outside vocal help.



She’s tapped her friend and former duet partner Jon Pardi to cut the title track of her next project, Getting Over Him. Lauren previously collaborated with Jon on “Don’t Blame it On Whiskey,” off his most recent album.

“I’ve done duets with other people for their projects, but I have never done any for my own,” the singer says. “I’ve got a duet with Pardi on his album, and then he loved this one [‘Getting Over Him.’] His energy is so amazing. I can’t believe I have a rebound song — but I do!”



Lauren’s EP also features a duet with Lukas Graham called “What Do You Think Of?”



The six-song project is duet out in full on September 4, but Lauren’s sharing one of its tracks, “Run,” on Friday.

Here’s the track list:

“Run”

“If I Was a Beer”

“Bar Back”

“Getting Over Him” (duet with Jon Pardi)

“See You in Your Hometown”

“What Do You Think Of?” (duet with Lukas Graham)

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

I think it’s about time I a-DRESS some things. These songs helped me get back on TRACK. Here’s the full track listing 💜💚 pic.twitter.com/Vgr14hit97 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) July 29, 2020



