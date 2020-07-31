Lauren Alaina “Run”s toward next EP release with heart-pounding new anthem

UMG Nashville

Lauren Alaina shared the first taste of her next batch of new music this week, releasing her anthemic new “Run.” It’s the first of six tracks included in an upcoming EP from the singer called Getting Over Him.



“We’re all running. Constantly. Non-stop. Even in this quarantine, we are all still the busiest we’ve ever been,” Lauren reflects. “Life just keeps going and going in unbelievable paces as we try to race ourselves to the next thing.”

No matter who you are or what your position in life may be, the singer goes on to say, everybody has to work hard to accomplish their goals, and that drive is what inspired her to write “Run.”

“My idea with the song was to refer to examples of all things that run, because no matter what your walk of life is, we are all racing to the next thing,” she explains. “We are all trying to get where we are going. We all get our hearts broken. We all have these childhood dreams. We ‘run’ to make it all happen.”



The singer previously shared Getting Over Him’s full track list, which includes a duet with Jon Pardi as well as another collaboration with Danish pop performers Lukas Graham.

The project is due out in full on September 4.

By Carena Liptak

