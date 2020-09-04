Lauren Alaina is ‘Getting Over Him’ with the release of her brand-new EP

UMG Nashville

Lauren Alaina released her six-song Getting Over Him collection this week. She co-wrote every track on the project, which is the follow-up to March’s Getting Good EP.



Over the past couple of years, Lauren has established herself as one of country music’s most in-demand collaborators, serving as featured guest alongside the likes of Dustin Lynch, Chris Young and Jon Pardi. With her newest project, Lauren called in Jon to return the favor: He lends his voice to the Getting Over Him title track.



It’s the first time Lauren’s included a duet on a record, but it’s not the only collaboration on Getting Over Him. She also tapped Danish pop act Lukas Graham to join her for “What Do You Think Of?”



To celebrate her new EP’s release, Lauren will stop by ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, September 7. She’s also looking ahead to a performance at the 2020 ACM Awards, which is set to take place on September 16.