Lauren Akins launches limited edition handbag line to benefit Love One

ABLE x Lauren Akins

Lauren Akins is stepping into the world of fashion.

The author and philanthropist has partnered with fashion brand ABLE to create a new line of handbags called ABLE x Lauren Akins.

The limited edition collection features two bags, a shoulder tote and the cross body. Lauren describes the tote, which features two outside pockets and interior zipper pocket along with a removable zip pouch, as “the ultimate mom bag, without looking like a mom bag.”

The Crossbody includes an adjustable strap top zip with a fold-over flap and is adorned with a leopard print tassel.

ABLE is an ethical fashion brand based in Nashville that both trains and educates women to enable them to earn wages as a way out of poverty.

A portion of the proceeds from Lauren’s collection will go toward Love One and its mission to supply medical care and vital resources to children in Uganda, the country from which Lauren and her husband, Thomas Rhett, adopted their four-year-old daughter, Willa Gray.

“I love knowing that they’re creating jobs for women around the world. Something I’ve seen first-hand from my work and travels to Uganda is the power of job creation in vulnerable communities, helping to free people from the cycle of poverty,” Lauren explains. “That’s why this partnership is so special to me, because it’s another incredible way I can live a life of purpose each and every day.”

The ABLE x Lauren Akins collection is available to pre-order now.

By Cillea Houghton

