Lauren Akins’ book tour goes virtual

Lauren Akins is moving her Live in Love book tour online in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The wife of country music superstar Thomas Rhett was originally scheduled to release her memoir, Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes, on May 5 with a coinciding book tour that month, but plans were delayed due to the pandemic. The book will now hit shelves on August 18.

The virtual tour launches on August 16 in Nashville, with an event hosted by beloved local book store Parnassus Books.

Lauren will then visit Magic City Books in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 18 before Books-A-Million hosts her from its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama on August 21.

Today show host Hoda Kotb will moderate a conversation with the author through the Dallas Museum of Arts on August 24 before the tour wraps on August 27 in St. Louis, Missouri at Left Bank Books.

“While I’m disappointed my first tour won’t look how I had hoped, I’m going to roll with it as we’ve pretty much all been doing for all of 2020 and plan some fun ways for us to connect to be sure we make the most of enjoying this crazy journey,” Lauren assures in a statement.

Tickets purchased for the originally scheduled shows will be honored at the new dates, with fans now having the option to attend any virtual tour date. The Nashville show takes place at 4 p.m. ET while the remaining shows are at 8 p.m. ET.

Live in Love offers a behind-the-scenes look at Lauren and Thomas’ high-profile relationship, along with Lauren’s mission work in Haiti and Uganda, the latter country from which they adopted their eldest daughter, Willa Gray.

By Cillea Houghton

