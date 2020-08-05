Laine Hardy to perform national anthem ahead of NASCAR Cup Series

ABC/Stewart Cook

Laine Hardy is heading to NASCAR this weekend.

The American Idol season 17 winner will deliver a virtual performance of the national anthem ahead of the annual NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and will broadcast on NBCSN.

“I can’t believe I’m getting to sing the national anthem before a NASCAR race,” Laine says in a statement. “Although I can’t be there in person during this time, I’m definitely looking forward to future races and watching the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway. It’s going to be a great race!”

Fellow country star Darius Rucker performed the national anthem before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in May.

Laine announced in June that he tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms, but he has since recovered.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.