Kraft Heinz is going to sell Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese, but it could be a challenge to get a box. Customers will have to put their name on a waiting list, and the product will be exclusive to Canada. On top of that, only one-thousand customers will be lucky enough to snag a box. This is probably for the better.

