Kelsea Ballerini hilariously fan-girled over Dan + Shay’s performance at the 2020 ACMs

When Kelsea Ballerini wasn’t rocking the Ryman Auditorium last night with her new song, “hole in the bottle,” at the 2020 ACM Awards, she was live-Tweeting the show with hilarious commentary and high praise for her country music peers and pals.



But no one got a bigger compliment from Kelsea than Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney, when the duo performed their new single, “I Should Probably Go to Bed.”

“If a genie ever came into my life, I’d spend all 3 wishes on having the vocal control and range of [Shay Mooney] GOOD LORD,” she Tweeted.



The Academy of Country Music seemed to agree with Kelsea: Dan + Shay won the trophy for Duo of the Year during Wednesday night’s awards show. beating out Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae, Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne to snag that title.



On Twitter, Kelsea also sang the praises of Kane Brown, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton and Taylor Swift. She also made it clear early on in the show that she was rooting for Carrie Underwood to win Entertainer of the Year.



When that award ultimately turned out to be a tie between Carrie and Thomas Rhett, Kelsea wrapped up her ACM Awards live-tweet series by quoting Carrie’s own acceptance speech.

“…2020, man,” she wrote.



For her part, Kelsea was nominated in the Female Artist of the Year category, but the trophy ultimately went to Maren.

