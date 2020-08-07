Keith Urban’s new tune second-guesses a breakup, and now he’s hoping to “Change Your Mind”

Capitol Nashville

Keith Urban’s brooding latest release, “Change Your Mind,” tells the story of a breakup, and the lingering feeling that maybe it might not be too late to try again.



“You changed your number / And got some friends that I don’t recognize / But I wonder sometimes / Is it too late to try? / If I change, would you change your mind?” Keith muses in the chorus.



It’s the fifth track on Urban’s next studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1. He shared the full track list for the project earlier this week, revealing that the album features 16 songs and three as-yet-unannounced duet partners.



“Change Your Mind” delivers a heavy dose of nostalgia and wondering what might have been, and it’s not the only song on The Speed of Now Part 1 to do so. Other previously-released tunes include the memory-laden “Polaroid” and the wistful “We Were,” a look back at young love that Keith wrote with fellow country star Eric Church.



Keith shared his current single, “God Whispered Your Name,” back in February, heralding the start of his next album single. Also, he first dropped “We Were” as a stand-alone single in 2019. Both songs have become top-10 hits.

By Carena Liptak

