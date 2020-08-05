Keith Urban debuts ‘Speed of Now Part 1’ track list

ABC/Image Group LA

Keith Urban has unveiled the track list for his upcoming album, Speed of Now Part 1.

Keith shared the news via social media Wednesday, debuting a photo of the album cover that shows the singer with his eyes closed and hands lightly touching his face over a neon yellow backdrop with the album’s title written in purple lettering.

Speed of Now Part 1 will feature 16 tracks and three surprise guests. The album’s opening numbers “Out of the Cage” and “One Too Many” both feature collaborators, but their names are obscored in yellow, rendering the identities a mystery for now. The former song includes two singers, while the latter is a duet.

Speed of Now Part 1 includes lead single “We Were” and a version that features its co-writer Eric Church, along with the other previously released songs “God Whispered Your Name,” “Polaroid” and “Superman.” Other titles are “Soul Food,” “Ain’t It Like a Woman,” “Better Than I Am,” and more.

Urban’s 11th studio project was nearly completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown earlier this year, but in a recent interview with Variety, Keith says that his time in solitude allowed for more time to write and make changes to the project

Speed of Now Part 1 will be released on September 18.

By Cillea Houghton

