Keith Urban collaborating with Pink, Breland on ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’

ABC/Image Group LA

Keith Urban has lifted the veil on the collaborators featured on his upcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

After causing a stir among his fan base when he posted the album track list on social media recently, with yellow boxes blocking out the names of his collaborators on two tracks, Keith has filled in those blanks, announcing Pink and rising country-rapper Breland as his special guests.

Breland appears on opening track “Out of the Cage,” alongside legendary guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Nile Rodgers, who’s performed on hit songs by Madonna, Diana Ross, Lady Gaga and more.

Pink is the CMA Entertainer of the Year winner’s duet partner on “One Too Many,” while “We Were” co-writer Eric Church is featured on an alternative version of the song, included on the album alongside the original.

Breland went viral earlier this year with his song “My Truck.” The breakout star also announced in July that Keith will appear on one of his new songs that he calls “country twerk,” slated for release later this year.

Keith and Nile have also collaborated before on a song called “Sun Don’t Let Me Down,” off Keith’s 2016 album, Ripcord.

The Speed of Now Part 1 will be released September 18.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.