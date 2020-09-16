Keith Urban and Pink can’t let go of the past in their harmony-laden “One Too Many”

Capitol Records Nashville

Keith Urban and pop collaborator Pink swap bar-room stories, regrets and battle scars in “One Too Many,” their just-released duet.

“I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone,” the pair harmonize in the chorus. “And I keep second guessing, where did I go wrong? / I know I’m proud, but I’ve had one too many / Come take me home…”

The song is one of three collaborations on Keith’s just-around-the-corner album, The Speed of Now Part 1. He also teams up with up-and-comer Breland and guitarist Nile Rodgers on another track, and includes a duet version of “We Were” with one of the song’s writers, Eric Church.



Keith’s new song is out just in time for tonight’s ACM Awards ceremony, where he and Pink will deliver the debut live performance of “One Too Many.”



He’s also hosting the show, and is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year. Tune in to watch on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

By Carena Liptak

