Kane Brown’s Tattoos!

Kane Brown is no stranger to tattoos, so when he found out his favorite tattoo artist was visiting Jason Aldean‘s house, he wanted in. The “Cool Again” singer walked away with an snarling gorilla tattoo, but why?

Many — but certainly not all — of Brown’s visible tattoos are musical. There’s the three notes behind his right ear and the microphone on his left hand that appears to tear through his forearm before becoming a guitar head. A wolf is on the underside of the same arm, and angel wings frame his shoulders and biceps. Elsewhere, find the Chinese symbol for love, wife Katelyn Jae’s name and the Batman logo — it’s a mix!

“I’m to the point now where I have so many tattoos I don’t even care anymore,” Brown tells Taste of Country Nights. “I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll get a tattoo.’ I was trying to fill in space for my sleeve so I was like, ‘Throw a gorilla on there.'”

via Taste of Country