Kane Brown takes Khalid and Swae Lee for a retro ride in neon-soaked “Be Like That” video

Zach Brose

Kane Brown delivers steamy, late-summer retro vibes in the music video for “Be Like That,” his collaboration with Khalid and Swae Lee.



Filmed at a 1940s-era motel in Sun Valley, California, the clip shows the three artists dancing and partying against a variety of vintage backdrops, including a wood-paneled and baby pink motel room, the inside of an empty swimming pool and a neon-drenched diner.



It adds a carefree, tropical visual element to the song, which shrugs off the ups and downs of a drama-filled relationship with the mantra that “Sometimes it be like that.”



“It’s about all the different feelings you can have in a relationship,” Kane said of the song when he first released it. “And trying not to overthink it. When it gets tough, you wanna be on your own, but then you miss the person a second later. I think it’s something everyone goes through.”

Swae Lee and Khalid not only lend their voices to the track, but they also had a hand in writing “Be Like That.” With help from its out-of-genre special guests, the song adds some tropical flair to Mixtape Vol. 1, a collection that Kane put out earlier this month.

By Carena Liptak

