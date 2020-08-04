Kane Brown says that becoming a father has taught him patience

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown has learned a valuable life lesson since becoming a father to daughter Kingsley.

In an interview with Extra correspondent and fellow country singer Jana Kramer, the “Homesick” singer reveals that patience is a quality that he didn’t know he had until becoming a father.

“I’m kind of a carefree guy, I just live life — whatever happens, happens. But with [Kingsley], I’m constantly watching her, constantly telling her ‘no don’t grab that,'” Kane describes of how he’s evolved since he and wife Katelyn Jae welcomed Kingsley into the world in October 2019.

Kane adds that quarantine has given him the opportunity to watch his 10-month-old daughter grow, from seeing her two bottom teeth come in to watching her personality change.

“When she smiles, it just melts my heart,” he reflects. “So it’s been awesome.”

Though Kane hasn’t been able to tour due to the pandemic, he has been actively working on new music. He recently released his single “Worldwide Beautiful,” along with “Cool Again” and “Be Like That” featuring Khalid and Swae Lee.

He also replied to a fan on Twitter revealing that his new EP will be released on August 14.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.