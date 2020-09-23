Kane Brown says he hopes daughter Kingsley has a baby brother someday: “I want a boy and a girl”

John Shearer/Getty Images for Sony Music Nashville

Ever since Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, welcomed baby girl Kingsley in October of last year, the proud parents have been happily adjusting to life as a family of three. In fact, the singer says he’s such a big fan of dad life that he’s not done having babies just yet.



“Kingsley has changed my life. She smiles at me and my heart melts,” Kane tells Extra. “I want a little boy, too. I want a boy and a girl.”

However, Kane’s not sugar-coating how tough parenting is, especially since his daughter seems to have inherited his famous pipes.

“She can scream so loud she’ll make your ears bleed,” he adds with a smile.



When he’s not on dad duty, Kane is gearing up for an exciting performance: This Saturday, he’ll helm his one-night-only drive-in show, which will be simulcast to more than 300 drive-in theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

By Carena Liptak

