Kane Brown lends support to veterans through "Homesick" remix

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kane Brown has released a philanthropic version of his song “Homesick,” featuring three of our nation’s veterans.

Titled “Homesick (Veterans Version),” the remix of Kane’s chart-topping song showcases the voices of JW Cortes, a former Marine Combat fighter who is now an actor and philanthropist; Sal Gonzalez, who joined the Marine Corps in the wake of 9/11; and Generald Wilson, a Navy veteran turned gospel singer.

The new rendition is part of Kane’s partnership with the Crown Royal Purple Bag Project that provides care packages for veterans. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission of the Purple Bag Project has also been extended to helping front-line workers.

For every stream of “Homesick (Veterans Version),” Crown Royal will donate one bag to Packages from Home that will then be delivered to healthcare workers and members of the military in accordance with Crown Royal’s goal of donating 1 million bags by the end of 2020.

Additionally, the Purple Bag Project will donate $1 for every stream of the song, with a cap of $100,000, to Minority Veterans of America.

The original video for “Homesick” also pays homage to veterans by showing footage of Kane’s performance of the song for members of the California National Guard.

“Homesick” became Kane’s fifth consecutive number-one song on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in March.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.