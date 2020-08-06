Kane Brown is glad his daughter is too young to remember this year: “2020’s been tough in general”

ABC/Image Group LA

Kane Brown’s latest song, “Worldwide Beautiful,” provides a poignant message of the importance of unity during a divisive time.



He released the song early in June, as millions of Americans were in the midst of turning out in protest against racism and police brutality. As a biracial man, Kane has firsthand experience with the prevalence of bigotry in America.



“The Black Power thing — Black Lives Matter — it’s important to not get lost in what’s being said,” the singer reflects to HITS Daily Double. “It’s not that all lives don’t matter, it’s that all lives can’t matter until Black lives really matter.”

In 2019, Kane became a dad. He knows that his daughter, Kingsley, will have to face the same bigotry he does, but he admits he’s a little relieved that she’s too young to remember this year.



“2020’s been tough in general,” he notes. “I’m glad my daughter doesn’t know what’s going on, and he’s not going to remember.”

Still, Kane’s often asked how he’ll teach Kingsley about racism one day.

“I have a lot of people coming at me, asking ‘How are you going to explain to her when she’s pulled over?’ And, ‘What are you going to tell her about the difference between her and her white friends?’” Kane continues.



And while it’s difficult to make sense of a complicated legacy of racism in America, the singer says he’s tried to understand all sides.



“If I’m coming from my Black side, I’m super-scared if a cop pulls me over. But the cop? They’re in the line of fire every day, and that’s part of it,” Kane points out. “So I try to love everybody — the cops who do their jobs, anyone who’s a good person in society.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



