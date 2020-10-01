Kane Brown hints at some “surprises” planned for his upcoming Ryman livestream show

ABC/Image Group LA

Kane Brown will take the stage of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium this month for a livestream concert, in a sponsored show that’s part of his brand partnership with Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda.



Even though fans won’t get to see Kane up close and in person, the singer’s finding fun ways to make his show interactive. Viewers can vote for the songs they want to hear during the show, which is available to watch at Dr. Pepper Music’s website.

Ahead of his show, Kane explained to Variety that due to the fact that he’s been releasing new music during the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s got a lot of material he’s itching to test out in front of a crowd.

“It will be great to get out and be able to play some new songs that I haven’t got to play in a show yet,” he said, adding “hopefully by the time we’re able to get back out to fully touring [fans] know all the words to the new ones, too.”

The singer went on to say that he hopes the set list for his upcoming show will keep viewers on their toes. “I think you can expect to hear some of the new songs, some of the ones we started out with together and some surprises,” he hints.

Kane has been busily releasing new music over the past few months, including dropping his latest EP, Mixtape Vol. 1. Most recently, he shared the music video for the second single off that project, “Worldwide Beautiful.”

The singer’s livestream show at the Ryman will take place on October 8.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



