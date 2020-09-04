Kane Brown and wife Katelyn to appear in The Home Edit’s upcoming Netflix series

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, will be getting organized in an upcoming episode of new Netflix series Get Organized with the Home Edit. The Nashville-based company, run by co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, arrives on September 9.

Katelyn gave fans a sneak peek into the episode that features the superstar couple this week. For each episode, The Home Edit will visit and organize a different aspect of a celebrity’s home. In the case of the Brown family, they’re bringing their organizational skills to the kitchen.



The clip shows a glimpse into Kane and Katelyn’s revamped pantry, featuring labeled snacks, clear bins of Hersheys chocolate bars and some strategically placed Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

“The cereal’s super close to the pantry door, so when I’m playing Xbox and I gotta hurry, I can just, ya know, grab and go,” the singer comments with a smile.



Other celebrities featured on Get Organized with the Home Edit include Reese Witherspoon, Neil Patrick Harris and Khloe Kardashian. The series premieres on Netflix next week; in the meantime, you can watch the trailer on YouTube.

By Carena Liptak

