Kane Brown and Nelly get “Cool Again” in tropical beach music video

Matthew Berinato

Kane Brown invites rapper Nelly on a tropical beach vacation for his remixed “Cool Again,” which Kane originally released as a single back in April.



In the new version of the song, Nelly layers a breezy new verse onto the track, adding extra fun-loving flavor to a song that was already a summertime anthem.



“Cool again / I really wish that I was kickin’ back with you again / At top the penthouse, somewhere checkin’ out the view again / ‘Cause every time we do it, it’s like new again / It feels like new again,” Nelly sings in his portion of the song.



The music video amps up the summery vibes even further. The clip begins with Kane hanging out solo on a tropical island, kicking back and enjoying a drink or two as he soaks up the sun. As the song continues, Kane holds his binoculars up to the ocean to reveal Nelly pulling up on a jetski, just in time for his verse.



“Cool Again” isn’t the only out-of-genre collaboration that Kane scored this spring. His recent single “Be Like That” is a joint effort with pop and R&B star Khalid and rapper Swae Lee.



Kane is set to drop a new EP later this month.

By Carena Liptak

