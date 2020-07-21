Kacey Musgraves shares "glittery" Instagram post

ABC/Image Group LA

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly continue to show benevolence toward one another following the announcement of their separation.

The singer shared her first official post on the platform in two months, and first since announcing that she and Ruston were divorcing, with a photo of the work of visual artist Sara Shakeel that shows her crying glitter tears and donning a pair of sparkling butterfly wings, in addition to bedazzling her outfit.

“If only tears were actually glittery..” Kacey contemplates in the caption, with Ruston himself replying with a muscle arm and heart emoji in the comment section.

Kacey has a song titled “Glittery,” an original duet with pop singer Troye Sivan that’s featured in her 2019 holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show. Troye also commented on the photo with a simple heart symbol, with Lindsay Ell adding, “You are perfect.”

Sara also chimed in, writing, “You kindness & warmth is BEYOND!” The artist shared in an Instagram post earlier this month that she was commissioned to create artwork for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, with the Grammy-winner herself commenting then, “you’re my favorite of all time.”

Kacey and Ruston announced their divorce on July 3 following a more than two-year marriage. The couple met at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville in 2016 and married in October 2017.

“Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this,” the couple said in a joint statement.

By Cillea Houghton

