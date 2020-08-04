Kacey Musgraves releases ‘Golden Hour’-inspired self-care kits

ABC/Image Group LA

Kacey Musgraves has a new creative venture for all the “lonely” people.

The Grammy winning singer-songwriter has unveiled the Lonely Weekend Self-Care Kits that provide a series of relaxing activities fans can do as people remain apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the items are connected to Kacey’s Grammy-winning album Golden Hour, with nods to such songs as “Lonely Weekend,” “Rainbow” and “Oh, What a World.”

Items featured in the kits are a 500-piece rainbow puzzle made from recyclable materials and biodegradable ink, along with vibrant yellow “shooting star” bath balms with a bergamot and sea salt scent, which dissolve into rainbow hues when placed in water.

There is also a tie dye kit that comes with a white T-shirt with the “Rainbow” lyric “it’ll all be alright” printed on the front, and a pair of white socks with the phrase “Lonely Weekend” written in multi-colored lettering.

Kacey announced the new product with a series of Instagram posts accompanied by lyrics from the songs. The kits are priced at $99.99.

Kacey ventured into the retail world earlier this year with the release of a candle called “Slow Burn” — also named after a song on Golden Hour — in partnership with Boy Smells, a non-binary-friendly candle-making company based in Los Angeles.

By Cillea Houghton

