Justin Moore readies ‘Live at the Ryman’ album, with help from Chris Janson and more special guests

Justin Moore has always wanted to put out a live album. Now, he’ll finally get the chance, with this fall’s release of Live at the Ryman.



“We had the chance to record our Ryman show…The crowd was unreal,” the singer says in a statement about the new project. “The venue, as we all know, was great, as it always is. Luckily, I didn’t screw it up!”



The 17-track album revisits his first-ever headlining date at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium, a sold-out show that took place in May of 2018. The set list featured performances of Justin’s hits, of course, but he also tipped his hat to his country predecessors by throwing in a few classics by Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings and more.



The singer brought some of his famous country music friends out on stage to join him that night, too. Chris Janson, Ricky Skaggs and David Lee Murphy each join him for a song on the live album.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin hopes that Live at the Ryman will help fans get their country show fix, even if they can’t see their favorite artists on tour.



“In this strange time with no live music, I thought this could be fun for our fans right now,” he explains. “Crack a cold one around the house, a campfire, deer camp, the beach and enjoy some live music. Hopefully we have the chance to do it in person soon. Until then, enjoy this live album from my band, my crew and myself from the Ryman.”



Live at the Ryman is due out on September 25. Ahead of release day, Justin dropped three of its tracks: “Country State of Mind (feat. Chris Janson),” “Small Town U.S.A.” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.”

