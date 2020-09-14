Jon Pardi reaches for another dose of 'Heartache Medication' with deluxe release featuring three bonus tracks

Capitol Records Nashville

One year after the release of his critically-acclaimed third studio album, Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi is doubling down on the project. Next month, he’ll put out a deluxe version of Heartache Medication that features three bonus tracks.



The new songs are called “Bar Downtown” and “Beer Light,” and another track re-imagines his single “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” with a new “Western Version” remix. Fans can pre-order the deluxe version of Heartache Medication beginning September 18.



The project drops in full on October 2, which is the one-year anniversary of the first of two headlining, back-to-back shows Jon played at the Ryman to celebrate his album’s release.

Jon’s got plenty of reason to celebrate Heartache Medication as he heads into awards show season, too. The album is nominated for Album of the Year at the ACM Awards this week, with Jon standing to gain a trophy both as an artist and producer. The project is also an Album of the Year nominee at the 2020 CMA Awards, which will take place in November.



Jon also recently released a new EP called the Rancho Fiesta Sessions, an eight-track collection of cover songs pulled from his favorite artists’ discographies and recorded at his home with his band.