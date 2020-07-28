Jason Aldean to perform "Got What I Got" on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ tonight

ABC/Eric Gebhart

Jason Aldean is taking his new single to Late Night.

The ACM Artist of the Decade will perform “Got What I Got” on Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight with a virtual performance outside of his Nashville-area home.

The track is featured on the hitmaker’s most recent album, 9, which became Jason’s sixth consecutive album to reach the number-one spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart following its 2019 release.

Jason debuted the “Got What I Got” music video — which features his wife Brittany and the couple’s two young children, daughter Navy and son Memphis — during the online CMA Summer Stay-Cay event earlier this month.

“Got What I Got” is currently in the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.