Jason Aldean hosting virtual backyard concert with Brett Young, Maddie & Tae

ABC/Image Group LA

Jason Aldean is throwing an all-star virtual concert to bid adieu to summer.

The 2019 ACM Artist of the Decade recipient is partnering with Corona and Live Nation to throw a backyard beach-themed party on Friday.

Jason will perform several hits from his expansive catalogue including his current single, “Got What I Got.” Brett Young and Maddie & Tae will also perform as part of the event that will stream on Live Nation’s Twitter.

“This summer has been a lot different for all of us with more time at home but I wanted to perform for my fans no matter where we all are,” Jason says in a statement. “Everyone should get a chance to kick back and enjoy an ice-cold Corona and lime while listening to some music before summer is officially over.”

Fans will also have access to a myriad of prizes, including one grand prize winner who will receive a text shout-out from the singer himself, along with other goodies. The sweepstakes runs from August 26-28.

The virtual backyard concert streams on August 28 at 6 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

