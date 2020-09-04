Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are living their best quarantine lives with “wild” date days

ABC/Image Group LA

Jason Aldean may be one of country’s biggest superstars, but his date nights — or days) — out of the house are actually pretty low-key. The singer’s wife, Brittany, recently posted a selfie showing how the couple takes advantage of quality time together.



In the snapshot, Jason and Brittany are smiling from the front seat of a car. “Mom and Dad date day,” she writes in the caption of her post.



Of course, the comments section was full of inquiring fans who wanted to know what “date day” looks like for the superstar couple.



“Lol…today? Sushi and Whole Foods! WILD,” Brittany responded.

“Don’t forget we went to Target too,” Jason chimed in.



While Whole Foods and Target may not be the most glamorous of date venue options, the couple seem to be enjoying their downtime with their two young children, Memphis and Navy.

Jason recently turned the spotlight on his family in the music video for his current single, “Got What I Got.”