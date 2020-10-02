Jake Owen made a music video inspired by his grandparents’ own "Homemade" love story

ABC/Image Group LA

Jake Owen’s “Homemade” is a tribute to the things in life that can’t be bought: Mixtapes, young love and a glass of sweet tea made by a Southern mom.



Of course, nothing is more precious and personal than a treasured family love story, and for Jake, that’s the story of his grandparents, who have been married for more than 70 years.



The singer reviews that story in a new spread of images in People, documenting how the couple met in college and married after Jake’s grandfather returned from serving in the U.S. Army.

In the music video for “Homemade,” Jake pays tribute to his grandparents by recreating scenes from their life together. The clip includes shots of a porch set up to look like the one where the couple first met, and in other scenes, Jake rides around in a truck bed and takes a date out dancing, just like his grandpa did during the pair’s early courtship period.

“Because of their love story my dad was born, and without this love story my dad, and I, wouldn’t be here,” Jake reflects. “Next thing you know, their grandson is remaking a video of their beautiful love story 70 years later…”

That love story also wound up helping Jake score his first-ever CMA Awards nomination in 2020. “Homemade” is nominated in the Music Video of the Year category.

