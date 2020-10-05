Ingrid Andress will kick off the Grammy Museum’s new livestream performance series

ABC/Image Group LA

Ingrid Andress is the flagship artist for a new livestream performance series from the Grammy Museum. She’ll perform songs from her debut album, Lady Like, which came out in March.

The singer-songwriter has become one of Nashville’s fastest-rising country artists over the past couple of years, hitting the number-one spot on the country chart with her debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine.” That song is featured on her full-length project, as are other fan favorites like “We’re Not Friends,” “The Stranger” and the album’s title track, “Lady Like.”

But Ingrid didn’t stop there. Six months after Lady Like’s release, she announced a deluxe version that expands the full package from eight to 13 tracks. While many of those are the songs that she continued to write in quarantine over the course of 2020, one is a re-imagined version of “More Hearts Than Mine” with Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild.



Also included in the new, augmented track list is Ingrid’s version of “Boys,” a song she initially wrote for pop star Charli XCX back before she decided to expand her career from songwriter into artist.



The singer’s Grammy Museum livestream show will broadcast from Nashville on October 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase for $4.99.



Proceeds benefit the Grammy Museum’s initiatives in music education, and also help keep the organization running while it’s closed to visitors during the pandemic. Other artists participating in the Museum’s livestream series will be announced soon.

By Carena Liptak

