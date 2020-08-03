Ingrid Andress to bring "Waste of Lime" to ‘Today’ show

Warner Music Nashville

Ingrid Andress is taking her new song to Today.

The rising hit singer-songwriter will perform her summery tune “Waste of Lime” live on the Today show on Thursday.

The cleverly penned track finds the singer telling the lover who ghosted her that he’s nothing more than a “waste of lime” from the margaritas they shared. It also includes a reference to the Beach Boys’ famous hit, “Kokomo.”

“Waste of Lime” follows the release of Ingrid’s debut album Lady Like in March. The project featured her debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine.”

She and labelmate Gabby Barrett made history earlier this year when Ingrid’s hit and Gabby’s chart-topping debut “I Hope” both sat in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking the first time two solo female artists achieved the feat in the chart’s history.

By Cillea Houghton

