Ingrid Andress, Jordan Davis and Steve Wariner on deck to perform at the Grand Ole Opry

Ingrid Andress, Jordan Davis and Steve Wariner will share the Grand Ole Opry’s Saturday night bill this weekend.



It’ll be the second time in recent weeks that Ingrid and Jordan have appeared in the spotlight together. As 2020 ACM New Artist of the Year nominees, they both lent their voices to a recent special performance of Willie Nelson’ “On the Road Again” voiced by all the performers in that category.

For his part, Steve has also recently signed on to a pandemic-themed collaboration. Last month, he appeared alongside Brad Paisley and other performers for a virtual rendition of an aptly titled song, “Quarantine.”

Both Ingrid and Jordan also have new music out. Ingrid dropped her beachy breakup tune, “Waste of Lime,” in early August. Jordan has a new self-titled EP out, which features the song, “Church in a Chevy.”

The Grand Ole Opry performance will take place on Saturday, August 29 at 7pm CT. Due to social distancing regulations, the Opry’s performances take place without a live audience, but you can watch the show live on the Circle network.

By Carena Liptak

