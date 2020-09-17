In true 2020 fashion, Maren Morris celebrated her ACMs win with a Vegas-themed back porch party

Brent Harrington/CBS

Maren Morris brought home the Female Artist of the Year trophy at the 2020 ACM Awards Wednesday night, marking the first time she’s ever won in that category. Of course, her victory called for a celebration, but since it’s 2020, the party looked a little different.



This year has posed some challenges for the show itself; the ACMs are typically held in April in Las Vegas, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was pushed back by five months and moved to Nashville.



But Maren’s team got to enjoy a little bit of Vegas in her own backyard, from the looks of a series of post-show photos she shared on social media.



“My team made my back porch Vegas-themed for when we got home,” she explained, alongside a picture of dice, chips, $100 bills and a cocktail.



The singer also showed off a series of images of herself getting ready for the awards show, as well as one snapshot in which she posed with her new trophy.

“I am completely floored (and a little hungover) from last night,” she wrote.



Also during the awards show, Maren took the Ryman Auditorium stage for an intimate performance of “To Hell & Back,” the third single from her most recent album, Girl.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.