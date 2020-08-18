‘In Pieces’: Garth Brooks scores another diamond-certified album

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Garth Brooks continues to collect diamonds.

The legendary star learned the news earlier this week that his 1993 album, In Pieces, has been Diamond certified by the RIAA, signifying sales of more than 10 million copies.

The addition brings Garth’s total of diamond-certified albums up to nine, the most of any artist in history, surpassing The Beatles, Adele and Elton John, among others.

Garth’s other albums with sales of at least 10 million include his 1989 self-titled debut, No Fences, Ropin’ the Wind, The Hits, and Sevens, which collectively are home to some of his biggest hits, including “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” “The Thunder Rolls” and “The Dance.”

“The crazy thing that I try to digest in my head is Garth Brooks, No Fences, Ropin’ [the Wind], The Chase, In Pieces and The Hits — the first six albums of our career — you guys have taken diamond. That’s crazy,” Garth reflected during Inside Studio G on Monday.

The hitmaker also revealed that 1992’s The Chase is his favorite among his diamond-certified work.

“It was just so loving, so forgiving, so patient, so all those beautiful things,” he remarks of the album that features the unity anthem “We Shall Be Free.” “That was the album that really, really was my baby,” Garth says.

