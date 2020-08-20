"I’m here to stand up": Why Anita White is holding country trio accountable over "Lady A" name change

ABC/Image Group LA

Seattle-based singer Anita White, who has performed under the moniker Lady A for decades, has been open about her objections to the country trio formerly known as Lady Antebellum’s name change. The band dropped “Antebellum” in acknowledgement of the term’s associations with slavery.

White argues that their efforts towards compromise have been hollow, and geared more towards optics than genuine conflict resolution.



“You can’t be halfway woke,” White says in an interview with The Washington Post. “If you’re going to be an ally, be an ally. Put action behind your words. They made this public statement, so I think I need to hold their feet to the fire on this.”



The singer goes on to say that she thinks it’s important to hold the band accountable for their action, even though it distracts from her own career.

“I’m also working on some new music for my CD next year. These last three weeks? I haven’t been able to do anything like that,” White explains. “I’m anxious to get back to my music. They’ve interrupted my life a little bit. But, like I said, I believe God has placed me here for a reason, and I will be victorious.”

The singer says that it’s important for her to use her position to help other Black and marginalized artists facing similar challenges.

“I believe that God has placed me in this situation because it’s my season,” she reflects. “It is my season to help somebody else. I believe that I’m here to stand up.”

Still, she admits the process is taking a toll on her, both creatively and mentally.

“Is the situation easy? No. It has been a roller coaster,” White adds.

By Carena Liptak

