"I Love This Life": LoCash align with MTN Dew’s ‘Claim the Outdoors’ campaign

LoCash is helping their fans explore the great outdoors.

The hitmaking duo has partnered with MTN Dew for its Claim the Outdoors campaign aimed to get fans back outdoors after months of quarantine.

Based on a survey MTN Dew sent to consumers with results that showed their favorite outdoor activities are hiking, biking, fishing and more, the soft drink company created the campaign to offer a series of outdoor-themed prizes, including the grand prize of a 2021 Ford Bronco presented by LoCash.

Other getaways include a Grand Canyon hike for two, a fishing session with two-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year Gerald Swindle, and a pair of tickets to attend a race with NASCAR driver Chase Elliott.

Fans can enter on the official website in addition to submitting a photo or video of themselves enjoying the outdoors alongside #ClaimtheOutdoors.

LoCash recently scored their second number-one hit with “One Big Country Song.”

By Cillea Houghton

