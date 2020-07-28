"I Love My Country": Florida Georgia Line headlining virtual USO show

Katie Kauss

Florida Georgia Line is using the gift of music to give back to our nation’s veterans.

The “I Love My Country” singers are set to headline an upcoming episode of the USO’s online series, Military Virtual Programming, on August 1.

The pre-taped special, which also showcases pop stars The Chainsmokers and JoJo, was shot at The Anthem in Washington, D.C as part of the World’s Biggest USO Tour in 2018. FGL will perform such career-defining songs as “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.,” and their crossover smash hit with Bebe Rexha, “Meant to Be.”

“So much love for our @theUSO fam. We had such a blast at @TheAnthemDC back in 2018 and are excited that the show is streaming this Saturday as part of their MVP Summer Series,” the duo writes on Instagram.

The first episode of MVP took place on July 4, with a focus on continuing to bring entertaining and uplifting content to the military during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new episode will be streamed on the USO website on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

