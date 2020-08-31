How Other Artists Are Helping Russell Dickerson Get Ready For Fatherhood!

The country community is coming together to help Russell Dickerson & his wife, Kailey, prepare for their first newborn!
He told E! about some of his friends in music who have helped them out so far;
“Tyler Hubbard and Thomas Rhett are probably my two closest friends in the business 100 percent. I’ve talked to them every few days,” Russell shared. “They’ll check in on us, see how the baby is doing. Hayley Hubbard sent Kailey an entire hospital check-list…all the stuff you don’t think about.”
Haley Hubbard even threw Kailey gorgeous a baby shower, with friends Lauren Akins, Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce!
My sweet friends threw me the dreamiest baby shower!! They thought of everything to keep all of us safe and still get to celebrate baby RD 🤍! Click link in bio for pictures of this precious, picnic-themed-socially-distant baby shower 🥰 @people • Thank you @hayley_hubbard @laur_akins @cassiemkelley @thedryhouseali for being the hostesses who spoiled us the mosteses. 📷: @lauramollphoto
The prettiest picnic I ever did see🧺 It is such an unexpected time for everyone, especially expecting mamas… There’s no postponing baby! They’re coming into this world with or without showers and strollers or teeny tiny onesies! My girls got creative & made this happen for us and it meant the world 🥰 • Baby shower details in bio 🥰@people 📷: @lauramollphoto