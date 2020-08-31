How Other Artists Are Helping Russell Dickerson Get Ready For Fatherhood!

The country community is coming together to help Russell Dickerson & his wife, Kailey, prepare for their first newborn!

He told E! about some of his friends in music who have helped them out so far;

“Tyler Hubbard and Thomas Rhett are probably my two closest friends in the business 100 percent. I’ve talked to them every few days,” Russell shared. “They’ll check in on us, see how the baby is doing. Hayley Hubbard sent Kailey an entire hospital check-list…all the stuff you don’t think about.”

Haley Hubbard even threw Kailey gorgeous a baby shower, with friends Lauren Akins, Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce!