'Hollywood Gold': Parker McCollum's new EP features song written by Chris Stapleton

MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum has a batch of new music on the way.

The singer and songwriter behind the hit “Pretty Heart” is set to release a new EP, Hollywood Gold, on October 16. The title has personal significance for the singer, taking its name after the horse his grandfather owned years ago.

In a Facebook video, Parker shares that growing up, his grandmother often told him the tale of the Australian race horse that his grandfather owned called Hollywood Gold. Not long after he bought the horse, it was stolen from their property and took months to find.

Though the singer had heard the story multiple times, there was one particular instance when it stuck. Parker fixated on the name Hollywood Gold, which inspired him to use it as the title for a future project.

“If you listen to all of the songs, they all come from the same place. It’s near and dear to me and I hope y’all dig it,” he says of the EP in the video.

Hollywood Gold features six original songs, five of which were written by Parker and one co-written by Chris Stapleton, called “Like a Cowboy.”

Other titles featured are the previously released “Young Man’s Blues,” “Hallie Ray of Light,” “Hold Me Back” and “Love You Like That.”

The EP also includes Parker’s major label debut single, “Pretty Heart,” which is currently in the top 15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

