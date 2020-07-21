Hit songwriter Hardy is 'A Rock' on debut album

Big Loud Records

Hardy is setting his sights on his debut album. The sought-after songwriter behind such hits as “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton and Morgan Wallen‘s “Up Down” will release A Rock on September 4.

Co-writing all 12 tracks, the project features the current single “One Beer,” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, along with “Boots,” which was released earlier this year. Other titles include “Ain’t a Bad Day,” “Hate Your Hometown,” and “Unapologetically Country as Hell.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Hardy shares that most of the album that blends his love for country, rock and even a hint of heavy metal, was recorded during quarantine with players submitting tracks from their home studios.

“I didn’t want to fill my record up with overly obnoxious country songs. I love those kind of songs, but I wanted for people to know that I have a little bit more to say than just that,” he says.

Hardy struck out on his own as a solo artist with his debut single, “Rednecker,” released in 2019. “One Beer” is currently making its way toward the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

