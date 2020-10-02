“Hell of a View”: Eric Church opts for an off-the-beaten-path adventure in his new song

UMG Nashville

Eric Church continues to make good on his promise to release a whole bunch of new songs this year.



His latest is “Hell of a View,” a midtempo, rugged tune about taking the road less traveled, and inviting a love interest along for the ride. As Eric points out in the song’s lyrics, it’s not always easy carving your own trail, but there are some serious upsides, too.



“This ain’t for everybody/Toes hanging off the ledge/Like we got nothin’ to lose,” he sings in the chorus. “Ain’t always heaven, baby/This livin’ on the edge/You holdin’ me holdin’ you/It’s a hell of a view…”

“Hell of a View” is one of a batch of songs that Eric wrote during a prolific writing retreat to rural North Carolina, where he penned and recorded a song per day for almost a month.



It was that creative growth spurt that also produced recent releases like “Bad Mother Trucker” and “Crazyland,” as well as Eric’s current single, “Stick That in Your Country Song.”

The Chief has been teasing new music and performing unreleased songs occasionally throughout 2020.

By Carena Liptak

