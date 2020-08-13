'heart theory' adjustment: Kane Brown told Lindsay Ell to be a "bad girl"

Broken Bow

Lindsay Ell‘s sophomore album, heart theory, arrives Friday, and the co-writer of her latest single, Kane Brown, had his own theory about what might be missing in her repertoire.

“I basically just said, ‘You need to have that bad girl attitude that Carrie Underwood used to have, ‘Before He Cheats’ and all that. And, you know, Miranda Lambert used to have,'” Kane reveals. “Back then, they were basically doing what the guys are doing today. Just saying, like ‘You need me,’ basically. I was like, ‘You just need to have that attitude.'”

By the time “wAnt me back” was finished, Kane was ready to record it himself.

“I ended up loving the song and I told her, I was like, ‘If you don’t cut this, I’ll cut it. I’m gonna have to change some lyrics, but I’ll do it,'” he recalls.

To celebrate her second album, the Canadian chart-topper has planned a pretty ambitious event: an entire day, live on the internet.

“I’m starting Thursday at midnight Eastern, so 11 p.m. Central,” Lindsay tells ABC Audio, “and then going to Friday at 11 p.m. Central. It’s going to be a very long day.”

“I’m going to have my band come probably, and we’ll jam a bit,” she explains. “I’m gonna be interviewing guests. Basically, I want to showcase [the album for] every time zone around the world.”

“I’m gonna be maybe taking a nap,” she smiles, “maybe eating, making food. I don’t know what we’re gonna do. I have 24 hours to fill. So if you have any ideas, let me know.”

Lindsay’s currently up for two ACM trophies on the strength of her number-one single with Brantley Gilbert, “What Happens in a Small Town.”

Kane’s new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, comes out Friday as well.

By Stephen Hubbard

